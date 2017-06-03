NewBorn Baby Rescued Alive From Pit Latrine in Ikpayongo, Benue State

A two day old baby was rescued from a pit latrine in Ikpayongo market square in the early hours of Friday by some members of the vigilante group in the area.According to a report by facebook user Aondo Abraham, a member of the group, Tersoo Ngueyongo told journalists that the baby girl was rescued following a distress call by a man popularly known as Morocco that a child is crying in his pit

This post was syndicated from Cambells Blog - Nigerian News Today, Top Headlines | Naija Music Download. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

