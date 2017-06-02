Newcastle Make Bid For Sporting Lisbon Defender Ruben Semedo

Newcastle are leading the chase, ahead of West Ham and West Brom, for highly-rated Portuguese centre back, Ruben Semedo.

The Magpies are understood to have offered £10m for the U21 international with his club, Sporting Lisbon, wanting closer to £13m.

Reports in Portugal that a deal had been agreed have been denied by Semedo’s representative Catió Baldé who said: “There is nothing.”

Despite a huge release clause of around £40m, We understand any agreement will fall well short of that. However, the player is keen to move to the Premier League, with Sporting keen to sort a deal ahead of the U21 Euros in two weeks.

Semedo has gained bags of expierence at Sporting Lisbon, making 30 appearances in all competitions last season – including six in the Champions League.

