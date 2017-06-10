NEWMAP Battles climate change with energy-cooking stoves in Cross River

By Emma Una

TO combat climate change, the Nigeria Erosion and Watershed Management Project, NEWMAP has distributed 1,700 energy saving cooking stoves and lead electric bulbs to members of communities devastated by gully erosions in Cross River State.

One thousand seven hundred members of the five communities of Nyahasang, Atakpa, Ikot Ekpo, Edim Otop and Ikot Nkebre were handed the single and double cooker stoves while Federal Government Girls’ College, Edgerly Girls’ Secondary School, Hope Waddel College were given giant size stoves to encourage the schools to replace fossil fuel stoves and fire wood which hitherto they used in cooking food.

Dr Fidelis Anukwa, the NEWMAP Coordinator in the state who distributed the stoves to beneficiaries on Wednesday in Calabar said the energy stoves cook faster and do not emit carbon substances into the environment or cause damage to the health of the people un like fire wood and fossil stove which the people used in cooking.

“Cooking with fire wood is as dangerous as one who smokes cigarette because the carbon you inhale while cooking for three hours is equal to smoking two packets of cigarette. That is why the rate of cancer in our society is on the increase.” He said the trees cut down to serve as fire wood deplete the forest and in the process cause erosion which leads to flooding that sweeps away buildings and roads and that is the reason the government introduced the energy stove which is powered by a gel produced from weed harvested from the sea.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

