NFF Bill a waste of tax payers’ money, time, says Amiesimaka

Ex- Green Eagles winger, Adokiye Amiesimaka, says the recent Nigeria Football Federal bill passed by the Senate is a waste of time. Amiesimaka made the assertion in a chat with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on telephone from Port Harcourt. He, however, said that the NFF should be registered as a Non-Governmental Organisation at the Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC) as required by FIFA.

