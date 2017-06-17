NFF Mourns As Lizzy Onyewenwa Passes On

The Nigeria Football Federation has expressed deep shock and grief following the demise of former NFF Head of Women’s Football, Mrs Lizzy Onyewenwa, who passed on Thursday, 15th June 2017.

“This is a big shock to us all,” NFF General Secretary, Dr. Mohammed Sanusi said.“The news hit us like a thunderbolt because most of us didn’t even know she was ill.

“It is a very sad day. Mrs Onyewenwa was a pillar of strength in the administration of women’s football in Nigeria from the early stages. The role she played in the development of the game will never be forgotten,” Sanusi said.

Onyewenwa, a deputy director in the department of Planning, Monitoring and Information (PMI) in the Federal Ministry of Youth and Sports, died in the early hours of Thursday at the National Hospital, Abuja.

She headed the NFF Women’s Football Unit in the early days of the game’s birth and worked tirelessly to guarantee a solid foundation for the Women National Teams and the Women’s League.

“Our prayer is for Almighty God to forgive her sins and grant her eternal rest, and also give those she has left behind and the Management and Staff of the Federal Ministry of Youth and Staff the fortitude to bear the big loss.” Sanusi added.

