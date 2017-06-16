NFF moves Super Eagles match against South Africa from Uyo over poor results

The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) may have decided against the use of the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium in Uyo, Akwa Ibom, because of poor results recorded by the national team at the venue. Vanguard reports that the recent 2-0 defeat to the Bafana Bafana of South Africa, has proved to be the final straw. This […]

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

