Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

‘NFF Must Learn Lessons From Eagles’ Defeat To Bafana’ – Leadership Newspapers

Posted on Jun 15, 2017 in Sports | 0 comments


Leadership Newspapers

'NFF Must Learn Lessons From Eagles' Defeat To Bafana'
Leadership Newspapers
Nigerian international and Fulham forward, Sone Aluko has urged the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) to learn lessons and move on from Super Eagles' stunning defeat to South Africa last weekend in Uyo, saying there are lots of improvements to be made.
Furman's body on the blockMail & Guardian

all 2 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.