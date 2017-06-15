‘NFF Must Learn Lessons From Eagles’ Defeat To Bafana’

Nigerian international and Fulham forward, Sone Aluko has urged the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) to learn lessons and move on from Super Eagles’ stunning defeat to South Africa last weekend in Uyo, saying there are lots of improvements to be made.

Goals from Tokelo Rantie and Percy Tau were all Stuart Baxter’s men needed to silence Nigeria at the Godswill Akpabio Stadium, Uyo – a result that could have big implications in the race for 2019 Africa Cup of Nations.

Though hurt about the three-time African champions losing their invincibility to Bafana Bafana, the 28-year-old whose brace rescued the team from defeat in 2014 is trusting the Eagles can make adjustments from the frustrations of their performance against the 1996 African champions.

‘’It was painful and every time Super Eagles lose it’s always painful,’’ Aluko told Goal.

‘’I’m a fan first and foremost and as somebody who wants to go back into the team it is even more frustrating because you feel like there is something you can help offer the team.

‘’It’s just ironical; same stadium, same two nil. We lost this game 2-0 and when I played [against South Africa in 2014]; I scored two goals though there’s no saying if I played this game I’d have scored two goals.

‘’But we shouldn’t even be looking for miracles because the Super Eagles are big enough to win games. Any team can lose games, that can happen but I think the manner of the loss is what pains people the most.’’

Nigeria face Cameroon on August 28 as the race for 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia gets hotter, and Aluko reveals the kind of change Rohr’s men need.

‘’Well, success is not a very good teacher. Sometimes when you keep winning you’re successful you don’t actually learn much,’’ he continued.

‘’But sometimes when you lose, it highlights the small errors and small margins you have to improve on.

‘’So if we take lessons from that defeat, the Super Eagles will be back. We were missing key players and the defending wasn’t great.

‘’The team didn’t seem like it gelled well, so there are lots to take from the game. Even the attacking seems disjointed. Before facing Cameroon, there are lots of improvements that can be made.’’

