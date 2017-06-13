NFF orders Rohr to bring back experienced players to Super Eagles squad – Daily Post Nigeria
Daily Post Nigeria
NFF orders Rohr to bring back experienced players to Super Eagles squad
Following the 2-0 loss to South Africa last Saturday, the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) has told head coach, Gernot Rohr, to bring back experienced heads into the squad. Rohr is a fan of younger players, as he seeks to build a team for the future.
