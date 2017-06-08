NFF Reminisces About Babangida’s Brace Vs Bafana In 2000; Eagles’ Training Today Closed To Media

By Izuchukwu Okosi:

The Nigeria Football Federation on Thursday morning reminisced about Super Eagles clash with South Africa's Bafana Bafana at 2000 AFCON ahead of Saturday's 2019 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier with a video on its Twitter account, Completesportsnigeria.com reports.

The NFF on its Twitter handle, @thenff, uploaded a video of the brace scored by former Super Eagles winger, Babangida in the semi-finals 2000 AFCON co-hosted by Nigeria and Ghana.

"Babangida's brace silenced @bafanabafana in a 2000 AFCON semifinal game between Nigeria and South Africa. #throwback Thursday #SoarSuperEagles," NFF tweets.

Meanwhile the Super Eagles Twitter account informs that Thursday's evening training of team at 5pm will be closed to the media.

"Our training session today (5pm) at the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium, Uyo is CLOSED!," the tweet states.

"Media persons to come with proper identification at the Le Meridien hotels."

The South African national team arrived Nigeria on Wednesday for the game on Saturday.

The post NFF Reminisces About Babangida’s Brace Vs Bafana In 2000; Eagles’ Training Today Closed To Media appeared first on Complete Sports Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from Complete Sports Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

