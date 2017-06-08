NFF to commission 6 Mini-secretariats This Year -Pinnick – Leadership Newspapers
|
Leadership Newspapers
|
NFF to commission 6 Mini-secretariats This Year -Pinnick
Leadership Newspapers
The Nigeria Football Federation will soon embark on a nationwide developmental project for the Football Associations of the various States, in the form of mini Secretariats, so says NFF President Amaju Pinnick. Pinnick, while speaking at the Lagos …
Cash boost for Eagles as World Cup bonus is paid
NFF boosts Super Eagles with Zambia win bonus
This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!