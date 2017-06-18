NGE To Nigerians : Ignore Agitations For Dismemberment

By GEORGE OKOJIE, Lagos

Obviously not amused by hate speeches across the country, the Nigerian Guild of Editors (NGE) has urged Nigerians to ignore those agitating for the dismemberment of the country and focus more on repositioning the country for present and future generations.

The Guild in a Communiqué of the second quarterly meeting of the Standing Committee of the Nigerian Guild of Editors (NGE) held in Lagos signed by its President Funke Egbemode and General Secretary, Victoria Ibaga condemned the hate speeches from different sections of the country and called for restraint and tolerance among Nigerians.

Stressing that the country remains stronger together, the Editors urged those sowing seeds of discord to realise that they are not just destroying the dreams of the nation’s founding fathers but the progress made over the years as a nation.

They noted that their actions have the capacity to alter the destiny of Nigeria negatively.

The Guild said, “The Guild reminds the hate agents that as major stakeholders in the Nigerian Project, Editors and Journalists fought for the enthronement of the current democratic dispensation, with some paying the supreme price, to birth a constitutional government.

“The Guild regrets that elders from different parts of the country kept quiet for too long, which allowed the youths to take over the socio-political space and brought the nation to the present situation. The Guild urges the elders across the country to always keenly take interest in the affairs of the nation, rather than play the ostrich.

“The Guild appreciates the firm and decisive intervention of the Acting President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, which has calmed the situation and urges the government to do more.

The Guild notes that the Inspector-General of Police, Ibrahim Idris, has been issuing orders to his men to get these persons arrested but is worried that no commensurate action has been taken. It urges the Police to be more responsive and pragmatic.”

They commended the Nigeria Police Force for the arrest of the kidnap kingpin, Chukwudi Dumeme Onuamadike and other kidnappers, urging the police to do more to ensure the release of the abducted pupils of Igbonla Model College, Epe in Lagos State, who have been missing for more than three weeks.

The Guild also condemned the overzealousness of operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), and other security agencies against the media, saying duties come with deep responsibilities that must be upheld at all times.

The post NGE To Nigerians : Ignore Agitations For Dismemberment appeared first on leadership.ng.

This post was syndicated from leadership.ng. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

