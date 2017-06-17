NGF Deliberates On State Of Primary Healthcare

BY DOYIN OJOSIPE & TAOFEEK LAWAL ,Abuja

Worried by the dwindling quality of healthcare services in the country, the Nigeria Governor’s Forum (NGF) met behind closed doors to discuss on way forward.

Speaking at the opening of the two days deliberation, the Director General, NGF, Mr Asishana Okauru said the meeting was paramount as the number deaths of mothers and children continue to soar.

Okauru said, in 2015, life expectancy in Nigeria was around 53 and 56 years for men and women respectively, while Nigeria constitutes only about 2 percent to the world population, it contributes up to 10 percent to maternal mortality in the world.

“diarrhea prevalence rate in Nigeria is abysmal. The indices for deaths and impaired quality of life caused by malaria, lower respiratory track infections, tuberculosis, HIV, especially amongst children and women are even more appalling,” he added.

In his keynote address, the Executive Director, National Primary Health Care Development Agency (NPHCDA), Dr Faisal Shuaib said it is disheartening that Nigeria looses about 3000 women and under five children to preventable deaths daily.

Emphasizing that only functional primary health care centers could help in tackling the menace, Shuaib therefore charged the sate governors to be more committed towards revitalizing of the health centers.

He said, “we are expected to deliver on result and we will be held accountable for our performances. The most important evidence of our performance will be seen in the reduction of number of deaths of children and pregnant women in our respective states and nationally during our tenure.”

