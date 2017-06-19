NGO Calls For Adequate Protection For African Child

tomorrow

A nongovernmental organization, Project Hope Alive has called for adequate and necessary protection and welfare for the African child as it marks this year’s African childSpeaking at the ‘2017 Day of the African Child’ held at JSS area 1, Abuja, at the weekend, the leader of the NGO, Chibuzo Okereke explained that the day was set aside in 1976 to celebrate the virtues and potentials of the African children who are most affected by crisis.Okereke noted that the theme of this year’s celebration, ‘Accelerating Protection, Empowerment and Equal Opportunities for Children in Africa by 2030′, aims at stimulating action amongst stakeholders to do something about the welfare and protection of the African child.In her contribution, the principal of the school, Hajiya Fati Shehu who was visibly happy, thanked the NGO for hearing the cry of the African child, just as she called on other well meaning Nigerians to come to the aid of the school and support the learning process of the children.“Now they have given us educational materials, but we still need computers to teach our children practical. Our roof is leaking, we need support to enable us renovate the school to give ourleaders a conducive environment to learn,” she said.Highlights of the occasion were drama, debate and quiz competition, dance and poetry presentation by the students.