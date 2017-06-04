NGO Writes Obaseki, Promise Jobs Creation, Free Skill Acquisition For Edo Youths

By: Patrick Ochoga,

In an apparent move to support the Edo State Government of Godwin Obaseki, in creating jobs for unemployed youths in the state, a Godsend Foundation, weekend revealed that the foundation has raised funds from other organizations world over to employ and train youths in the state.

President of the private initiative, Ambassador Dion Osagie, in a letter to the Edo State Governor and made available to newsmen, also requested the government approval for the use of the abandoned Bendel Insurance building along Sapele road.

Osagie, who had been on European tour to unite Edo indigenes in diaspora had lamented what he described as the army of unemployed youths roaming the streets.

Portion of the letter reads ” I am pleased to inform you that I have raised some good money that will help better Edo by Edos in Diaspora.

“I will be sending a proposal to your office soonest to take over the Bendel Insurance building on Sapele road that has been abandoned for years, to enable us create A Godsent foundation skills acquisition center.

“I will use this platform to create 50 jobs within 2 months and empower 100 young people every 6 months through our training programs. Fashion designing, shoe making, barbers and hair dressers, carpenters, painting and other skills.

“This will have no cost effect to the state Government because I have partnered with over 20 Edo organizations who are willing to make this dream a reality. Kindly expect our proposal soon and I hope you approve to enable us swing to work with immediate effect.

