NHRC to sensitise Akwa United players on rights, sanctity of contracts

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has expressed its willingness to partner Akwa United Football Club in sensitizing players of the club on their rights as professional footballers.

The Akwa Ibom State Coordinator of the Commission, Mr. Tony Iji, who led top staff of the Commission on a courtesy visit to the management of Akwa United FC in Uyo, said it was the mandate of NHRC to educate Nigerians on their rights and also to ensure that citizen’s rights were not violated either by another individual or by organizations.

He disclosed that the partnership would offer the Commission an opportunity to enlighten players of the club that as professionals, they should honour any contract they signed with clubs. He also stressed that it was necessary for footballers to know that both parties through mutual consent can terminate any contract.

Mr. Iji urged management of the club to ensure that they kept to contract terms entered into with players.In his response, the Chairman of Akwa United, Elder Paul Bassey commended NHRC for choosing to associate with the club.

Elder Bassey, who is also the Senior Special Assistant to Governor Udom Emmanuel on Sports, informed that Akwa United is a professional club in which both the management and players were working together to achieve the dreams and aspirations of the government and people of the state.

According to him, under the sterling leadership of the sports friendly government of Governor Udom Emmanuel, Akwa United has benefited immensely in terms of cooperation and unalloyed support.

“The goodwill and support we receive from our governor, Deacon Udom Emmanuel and the commitment of our teeming supporters has encouraged us to deliver at every opportunity.”

Elder Bassey encouraged NHRC to keep supporting the club in its quest to not only win laurels at the end of the season, but to also help in projecting the lofty sport ideals and professionalism of the Governor Udom-led government.

The club boss presented replica jerseys of Akwa United to the management staff of NHRC and also received the Commission’s memorabilia in return.

This post was syndicated from Nigeria News, Headlines and Opinions – The Guardian Nigeria Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

