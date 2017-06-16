Niagara Falls finally kills Reckless And Daring Kirk Jones After Second Stunt Attempt (Photos)

A NIAGARA Falls daredevil made a splash in 2003 as the first person to take the plunge with no protection. He should have called it quits then.

According to New York Post reports that Kirk Jones tried the stunt again on April 19 — this time in a three-metre inflatable ball — but was killed the second time around.

Kirk Jones’ 2003 incident at Niagara

The 53-year-old’s body was recovered 20 kilometres away at the mouth of Lake Ontario on June 2, State Park Police Detective Sgt. Brian Nesbit told the Syracuse Post-Standard.

His ball was picked up by the Maid of the Mist tour boat.

“That’s the guy,” Sgt Nisbet said when asked whether Jones was the same man who’d survived the falls on October 20, 2003, when he went over wearing only his clothes.

Jones “may have been attempting a stunt by going over Niagara Falls in a large inflatable ball,” Sgt Nisbet said.

In 2003, the man’s family said Jones had planned his unprotected plunge as a daredevil stunt — but he initially said he was trying to kill himself, the paper reported.

He broke his ribs and bruised his spine in the 54-metre fall into the Horseshoe Falls along the US-Canada border, where water rushes at 568,000 litres a second.

Canadian authorities banned Jones for life after he pleaded guilty to unlawfully performing a stunt and mischief. He was fined nearly $US3000 ($4000).

“I’m feeling very happy to be alive,” Jones said after appearing in court in 2003. “I ask that no one ever try such a terrible stunt again. I understand what I did was wrong. You’ll never see an action in Niagara waters with my name written on it again.”

He described his experience in an appearance on ABC’s Good Morning America a week after the stunt.

“I felt like and heard a suction — a suction that, like a large vacuum cleaner, you suck up an insect on the counter,” Jones said on the show. “And I was actually sucked inside, immediately, inside the curtain of the falls. Inside it. And enveloped in it, actually.”

Jones and his brother, Keith, planned to write a book, tentatively titled, You’re Kidding Me: A Knucklehead’s Guide to Surviving Niagara Falls.

There’s no evidence the guide was ever published.

Jones later joined a Florida-based circus as a stunt performer and had recently been living in Spring Hill, Florida.

Since his 2003 stunt, three other people have survived unprotected plunges, most recently in 2012.

