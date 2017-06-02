Nice Manager Lucien Favre Not Allowed To Speak With Borussia Dortmund

Nice have denied their coach Lucien Favre permission to enter discussions with Borussia Dortmund about their managerial vacancy.

A statement read: “After the media speculation around Borussia Dortmund’s interest in Lucien Favre intensified this week, OGC Nice want to share our position publicly, once and for all.

“It is logical that a coach of his calibre, after such a season at Nice, attracts the interests of the biggest clubs in Europe like Borussia Dortmund, quarter-finalists in the Champions League. It is also understandable that this opportunity would interest Lucien Favre.

“OGC Nice has no problem understanding this. But so close to the return to training (on June 19), the club does not wish to get into any negotiation about a transfer of our coach, who is under contract until June 2019.

“This decision is final and unequivocal. It has been received by the directors of Borussia and of course by Lucien Favre, who has perfectly understood and accepted it. The chapter is now closed. (Favre) has stated with equal pleasure that he will continue his mission with Nice in 2017-18.”

Although Dortmund and the former Borussia Monchengladbach coach had reportedly agreed personal terms, Fazeli said: “We need to accept that. The book for this summer is closed. Let’s wait and see what will happen in the future.”

Meanwhile, French publication L’Equipe reported that Dortmund could move for Feyenoord coach Giovanni Van Bronckhorst.

Other names in the frame include Peter Bosz of Ajax, Cologne’s Peter Stoger and Fiorentina’s Paulo Sousa, with kicker reporting on Friday that either Bosz or Stoger would get the job.

