Nick Gordon Arrested on Charges for Domestic Violence & Kidnapping

Nick Gordon, the ex boyfriend of late Bobbi Kristina Brown has been arrested in Florida on Saturday afternoon for allegedly kidnapping and beating his current girlfriend Laura Leal. Gordon’s girlfriend went to the police station on Saturday and reported that he had “unlawfully commit domestic battery by hitting and punching her in the face and the […]

The post Nick Gordon Arrested on Charges for Domestic Violence & Kidnapping appeared first on BellaNaija.

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija.

