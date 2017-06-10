Niger Assembly not rubber stamp – Deputy Speaker

The Deputy Speaker of the Niger State House Assembly, Alhaji Husseini Ibrahim, on Friday said the 8th Assembly in the state is not a rubber stamp of the executive. Ibrahim made the assertion during a press briefing to mark the second anniversary of the 8th Assembly in the state. “If you study the rudiments and […]

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

