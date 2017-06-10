Niger Assembly not rubber stamp – Deputy Speaker
The Deputy Speaker of the Niger State House Assembly, Alhaji Husseini Ibrahim, on Friday said the 8th Assembly in the state is not a rubber stamp of the executive. Ibrahim made the assertion during a press briefing to mark the second anniversary of the 8th Assembly in the state. “If you study the rudiments and […]
