Niger Delta militants fire back at Governor Okowa‎ over derivation proceeds

The New Delta Avenger, NDA, a new coalition of ex-militants from the oil producing areas of Delta State, has fired back at Governor Ifeanyi Okowa, challenging him to give account of the 13 per cent derivation he received from the Federation Account in the last two years. The group also asked him to explain what […]

Niger Delta militants fire back at Governor Okowa‎ over derivation proceeds

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

