Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Niger Delta University Releases Policy On Payment Of 2016/2017 Fees Charges.

Posted on Jun 3, 2017 in Education, News | 0 comments

Niger Delta University has released policy for payment of fees charges. The Committee of Provost and Deans of the Niger Delta University at its 103rd meeting held of Tuesday, May 23, 2017 deliberated on the modalities for the payment of fees/charges and decided that: i. REGISTRATION OF STUDENTS SHOULD COMMENCE AFTER FULL PAYMENT OF 100% …

The post Niger Delta University Releases Policy On Payment Of 2016/2017 Fees Charges. appeared first on Students Nigeria.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

This post was syndicated from Students Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.