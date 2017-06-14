Niger Govt. declares ‘state of emergency’ on federal roads – Vanguard

Pages Navigation Menu

Niger Govt. declares 'state of emergency' on federal roads

Niger Govt. declares 'state of emergency' on federal roads
The Niger Government on Wednesday declared 'state of emergency' on federal roads following the collapse of two bridges, linking the Western and Northern Nigeria. Mr Jonathan Vatsa, the state Commissioner for Information, made the declaration shortly …
