Niger Govt. to ban trucks plying state-owned roads – Vanguard
Vanguard
Niger Govt. to ban trucks plying state-owned roads
Vanguard
The Niger Government says it will ban heavy duty trucks from plying major state-owned roads in order prolong their lifespan. Mr Jonathan Vatsa, the state Commissioner for Information, Culture and Tourism, said this at a news conference at Government …
