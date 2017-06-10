Pages Navigation Menu

Niger Recalls Ambassador From Qatar in Solidarity With Other Arab Countries

Posted on Jun 10, 2017 in Africa, News, World | 0 comments

Niger said on Saturday it had recalled its ambassador to Qatar in solidarity with Arab countries that have cut ties with Doha over allegations it sponsors Islamist militants and Iran.

Some African countries have cautiously come out in support of attempts to isolate Qatar.

Mauritania, an Arab League member, cut ties on Tuesday and central African oil producer Gabon condemned Qatar for failing “on counter-terrorism.”

Senegal has said it would recall its ambassador in Qatar and expressed its “active solidarity”.

The Arab world’s biggest powers cut ties with Qatar on Monday, accusing it of support for extremist militants and Iran, and reopening a festering wound two weeks after US President Donald Trump’s demand for states to fight terrorism.

Saudi Arabia, Egypt, the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain severed diplomatic relations with Qatar in a coordinated move. Yemen, Libya’s eastern-based government and the Maldives joined later.

Closing all transport links with Qatar, the three Gulf states gave Qatari visitors and residents two weeks to leave, and Saudi Arabia, Bahrain and Egypt banned Qatari planes from landing and forbade them from crossing their air space.

 

