Niger State Govt Reveals Plan to Partner with Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation on Health Delivery

The Niger state Government has announced that in a bid to transform its health sector, there will be partnership with the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation which will cover health care financing, health management information system, drugs and vaccines and human resources. Dr Mustapha Jibril, The Commissioner for Health, made this statement public following a courtesy visit to […]

