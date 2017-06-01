Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria accounts for 40% of gas flared annually in Africa — Senate – Vanguard

Nigeria accounts for 40% of gas flared annually in Africa — Senate
ABUJA—THE Senate said, yesterday, that Nigeria accounts for over 40 per cent of the gas flared annually across Africa, which amounts to about $7 billion in waste. It also declared Nigeria was losing over $2.5 billion to gas-flaring annually and that
