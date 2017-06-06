Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Nigeria: After 11 Weeks Detention, Kemi Omololu-Olunloyo Regains Freedom – AllAfrica.com

Posted on Jun 6, 2017 in Africa | 0 comments


Information Nigeria

Nigeria: After 11 Weeks Detention, Kemi Omololu-Olunloyo Regains Freedom
AllAfrica.com
About 11 weeks after her detention, Kemi Omololu-Olunloyo was released on Monday from Port Harcourt prison where she was remanded in a defamation case, her lawyer told PREMIUM TIMES. A prison official also confirmed to this newspaper that she …
Nigeria Prisons needs total reform – Kemi OlunloyoInformation Nigeria
Kemi Olunloyo: Nigerian Blogger Regains Freedom After 11 Weeks Of Detention360Nobs.com
What Kemi Olunloyo Said After Release from Port Harcourt PrisonNigerian Bulletin

all 4 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.