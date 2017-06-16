Nigerians who stole food donated by Saudi Arabia are the worst – Pulse Nigeria
|
BBC News
|
Nigerians who stole food donated by Saudi Arabia are the worst
Pulse Nigeria
Saudi Arabia donated dates to the Nigerian government for IDPs. And then some persons shamelessly stole them. Published: 30 minutes ago , Refreshed: 21 minutes ago; Jude Egbas. Print; eMail · Date fruit play. Date fruit. (BBC Food) …
Nigeria apologises to Saudi Arabia over Ramadan dates
Nigeria Apologizes To Saudi Arabia For Sale Of Ramadan Dates Meant As Gifts
World Nigerian Govt Apologises To Saudi Arabia Over Sale Of Ramadan Dates
This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!