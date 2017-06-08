Nigeria assures international community on implementation of green initiative

Nigeria’s Government on Thursday assured international community of its commitment towards the implementation of the Green Initiative.

Chris Ngige, Minister of Labour and Employment gave the assurance while responding to the report of the Chairperson and Director-General of the International Labour Organisation (ILO) at the ongoing 106th International Labour Conference in Geneva Switzerland.

Ngige who stressed the need for synergy among UN member states observed that: “climate change poses the greatest threat to the world especially Africa, Nigeria is a signatory to the Paris Agreement since 71st United Nations General Assembly and shall continue to contribute to the implementation of the initiative.”

Speaking further, the Minister said that the adverse effects of climate change can be felt everywhere in the ecosystem which has manifested in the difficulties associated with the generation of sustainable income, employment opportunities, eradication of poverty and promotion of better livelihood for the citizenry.

“The Federal Government of Nigeria has also taken major steps by putting in place huge investments in the development of infrastructures targeting solar wind and hydro as cleaner sources of energy.

“In addition, a Sovereign National Green Bond which is aimed at raising special funds from the capital market that would be used for green projects, especially renewable energy as well as afforestation projects that would help reduce emissions in the line with National Determined Contributions, would soon be launched,” Ngige said.

Ngige disclosed that even before the Paris Agreement of 2015, Nigeria had put in place several measures to tackle the challenges of climate change by developing road map to stop gas flaring in the country by the year 2020.

Other steps taken include: accelerated actions to reduce desertification through the National Agency for Great Green Wall including putting in place of machinery to tackle flooding and cleaning up of oil pollution in the Niger Delta region.

The Minister also conveyed the resolve of Nigeria’s quest for an African continent built on security, inclusive growth and sustainable development through Africa’s Agenda 2063.

He, however, solicited the assistance of the International Community in this regard as the country is facing the challenges of how to attract required resources to finance a recurring deficit national budget occasioned by the volatilities in the global oil market and insurgency especially in the North-East of Nigeria.

Ngige also urged Guy Rider, ILO Director General to facilitate the upgrading of the ILO office in Nigeria to the status of a full Country Office to effectively serve the interest of the English-speaking West African Countries as a Centenary gift to the Government and people of Nigeria.

KEHINDE AKINTOLA, Abuja

The post Nigeria assures international community on implementation of green initiative appeared first on BusinessDay : News you can trust.

This post was syndicated from BusinessDay : News you can trust. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

