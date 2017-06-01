Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Nigeria Beats Togo 3-0 International Friendly Match FULL TIME (01/06/2017), Ahmed Musa Scores Twice

Posted on Jun 1, 2017 in Sports | 0 comments

Nigeria has beat Togo 3-0 in an international friendly match with Togo today June 1st, 2017 ahead of the AFCON 2017 games.

The match was held at Stade Municipal de Saint Leu La Foret in Paris

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

Ahmed Musa scored the first goal at three minutes and helped the team with a second goal at 17 minutes.

Kelechi Iheanacho scored the third goal at the 27th minute

1-0
Musa finishes sweetly after

This post was syndicated from Cambells Blog - Nigerian News Today, Top Headlines | Naija Music Download. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.