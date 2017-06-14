Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria, biggest recipient of payment from Shell in 2016

The Punch

Nigeria, biggest recipient of payment from Shell in 2016
The Punch
Global oil giant, Royal Dutch Shell Plc, said on Tuesday that it paid $3.638bn to the Nigerian government last year for its activities in the country. Nigeria's revenue from the oil major was the highest out of the 31 countries to which Shell made
