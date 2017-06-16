CBN to mop up $6.4m from circulation – TVC News
TVC News
CBN to mop up $6.4m from circulation
Image result for hUGE DOLLAR SUMS Central Bank of Nigeria says it has revealed plans to check inflation in the country to mop up $6.4million from circulation. The apex bank's acting Director, Corporate Communications Department, CBN, Isaac Okorafor, …
Nigeria: CBN to Hold 'Open Market' Operation to Check Inflation
Apex Bank Mops Up N200b In Special Open Market Operation (OPO)
