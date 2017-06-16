Pages Navigation Menu

CBN to mop up $6.4m from circulation – TVC News

Posted on Jun 16, 2017 in Business | 0 comments


TVC News

CBN to mop up $6.4m from circulation
TVC News
Image result for hUGE DOLLAR SUMS Central Bank of Nigeria says it has revealed plans to check inflation in the country to mop up $6.4million from circulation. The apex bank's acting Director, Corporate Communications Department, CBN, Isaac Okorafor, …
Nigeria: CBN to Hold 'Open Market' Operation to Check InflationAllAfrica.com
Apex Bank Mops Up N200b In Special Open Market Operation (OPO)NTA News

all 5 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

