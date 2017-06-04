Nigeria Customs Starts Online Auction Of Seized Goods To Qualified Persons On July 1

Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) on Friday, June 2, announced that it would begin auction of seized and condemned goods to qualified persons on July 1, 2017.

According to a statement issued on its website, the Customs said it is reopening the suspended auction scheme after about 18 months following successful test running of the new electronic auction portal.

The statement read: “After repeated tests of the e-auction platform Nigeria Customs is now set to deploy the e-auction portal on the 1st of july 2017. “The portal is now fully networked to designated banks to ensure money accruing from the auction gets to the Central bank of Nigeria Treasury Single Account for transparency and accountability. “After receiving the report, the Comptroller General of Customs, Col. Hameed Ibrahim Ali (rtd) directed the auction committee to ensure that only proper pictures of the goods as well as detailed information about each are uploaded to avoid and misgiving. “He further stressed the need for more weeks to enable interested members of the public to obtain their Tax identification numbers (TIN) from the federal inland revenue before the commencement date. “The platform which is highly interactive will only give access to holders of TIN. Such tax payers will log in, read the guidelines, pay the non refundable one thousand auction fee and proceed to bid for the items on auction”. “All interested persons are therefore advised to get ready by obtaining their Tax identification numbers issued by Federal Inland Revenue.”

The post Nigeria Customs Starts Online Auction Of Seized Goods To Qualified Persons On July 1 appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

