Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Nigeria: Desopadec Boss Blames Youths for Disinvestment, Applauds PIB – AllAfrica.com

Posted on Jun 14, 2017 in Business | 0 comments


Guardian

Nigeria: Desopadec Boss Blames Youths for Disinvestment, Applauds PIB
AllAfrica.com
Asaba — The Executive Director, Delta State Oil Producing Area Development Commission (DESOPADEC), Philip Gbasin, has blamed insecurity arising from cultism, kidnaping, extortion and harassment by Niger Delta youths as the major reasons for the …
Lawmakers to consider Petroleum Industry Bill on WednesdayTV360

all 3 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.