Nigeria: DISCOs clarify NERC directive that only unmetered Maximum Demand customers exempted from paying bills – WorldStage
|
WorldStage
|
Nigeria: DISCOs clarify NERC directive that only unmetered Maximum Demand customers exempted from paying bills
WorldStage
WorldStage Newsonline– The Association of Nigerian Electricity Distributors (ANED) promised to achieve metering of their customers sooner than later, stressing that only Maximum Demand customers are exempted from payment of electricity bills in …
This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!