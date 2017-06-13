Nigeria doesn’t need rice importation, says Gov Abubakar

SEQUEL to the recent protest against the resumption of importation of rice by members of the Rice Farmers Association in Bauchi State, Governor Mohammed Abubakar, on Sunday, undertook assessment visits to some major rice farmlands under the Anchor Borrowers Programme and assured of government’s commitment and continuous support to the successes of the programme. Governor […]

