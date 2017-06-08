Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria earned $590bn from oil, gas in 15yrs – Adio

Posted on Jun 8, 2017 in Business | 0 comments

Nigeria Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative (NEITI) has called for closer partnership with the civil society to enable it implement remedial issues contained in its reports of the oil and gas industry. The Executive Secretary of NEITI, Waziri Adio made the call in Abuja at a special workshop by Publish What You Pay, a leading Civil […]

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

