Nigeria Earns $592.34 Billion From Oil, Gas in 15 Years – AllAfrica.com
Guardian
Nigeria Earns $592.34 Billion From Oil, Gas in 15 Years
AllAfrica.com
The Federal Government earned about $592.34 billion from the oil and gas sector from 1999 to 2014, according to the Nigeria Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative (NEITI). The Executive Secretary of NEITI, Waziri Adio, made the disclosure in …
Oil and Gas Sector Audit Reports Implementation Still Weak, Says NEITI
