Nigeria: Ekweremadu Canvasses Major Overhaul of National Assembly, Seeks Proportional Representation for Parties – AllAfrica.com
|
P.M. News
|
Nigeria: Ekweremadu Canvasses Major Overhaul of National Assembly, Seeks Proportional Representation for Parties
AllAfrica.com
The Deputy President of the Senate, Ike Ekweremadu, has blamed the withdrawal of government subvention to political parties on abuse by people in positions of authority. This is contained in a statement signed by Mr. Ekweremadu's Special Adviser on …
Why FG stopped subventions to political parties –Ekweremadu
Senate rules out funding political parties from public treasury
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!