Nigeria Elected Into ILO Governing Body – AllAfrica.com

Nigeria Elected Into ILO Governing Body
Vanguard
Nigeria Elected Into ILO Governing Body
Geneva — A decade after Nigeria was last elected into the Governing Body of the International Labour Organisation (ILO), Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) President, Ayuba Wabba was yesterday elected into the body for the next three year. Former NLC …
