Nigeria endorses HeForShe campaign for women equality

Posted on Jun 17, 2017

As Nigeria endorsed the HeForShe campaign yesterday, Acting President Yemi Oshibajo has said that the campaign has shown that the fight for equality is not for women and girls alone, but it is a fight for all men of just and fair mind who believe that men and women must have equal rights. Osinbajo said […]

