Nigeria enrolls 1.3m HIV/AIDS victims on antiretroviral drugs in first quarter of 2017 – UNAIDS

Posted on Jun 1, 2017 in Health | 0 comments

The United Nations Programme on HIV/AIDS (UNAIDS) has said that 1, 366, 383 people living with HIV and AIDS in Nigeria were enrolled on treatment by March 2017. Dr Bilali Camara, UNAIDS Country Director, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abuja that Nigeria was able to achieve the progress because it adopted the` […]

Hello. Add your message here.