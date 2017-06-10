An obscure climate fund is suddenly in the spotlight – 89.3 KPCC
|
89.3 KPCC
|
An obscure climate fund is suddenly in the spotlight
89.3 KPCC
Wind turbines provide energy in Egypt's Sinai Desert. Helping developing countries harness energy from the wind is one of the Green Climate Fund's goals. Anton Petrus/Getty Images. 162353 full …
Nigeria Gear-up Efforts To Access $500m Green Climate Fund
This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!