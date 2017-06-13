Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Nigeria generates N204.77 billion from VAT in 2017 first quarter – NBS – Premium Times

Posted on Jun 13, 2017 in Business | 0 comments


Premium Times

Nigeria generates N204.77 billion from VAT in 2017 first quarter – NBS
Premium Times
The National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) says Nigeria generated N204.77 billion as Value Added Tax in the first quarter of 2017. VAT is a consumption tax that is placed on a product whenever value is added at a stage of production and at final sale. The

and more »

This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.