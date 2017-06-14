Nigeria generates N204.77bn from VAT in Q1 – NBS

NatIonal Bureau of Statistics, NBS, said that Nigeria generated the sum of N204.77 billion as Value Added Tax, VAT, in the first quarter of 2017. VAT is a consumption tax that is placed on a product whenever value is added at a stage of production and at final sale. The NBS stated this in a […]

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

