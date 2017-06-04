Nigeria has already disintegrated, we won’t give up on Biafra – MASSOB

The Movement for the Actualisation of the Sovereign State of Biafra, MASSOB, has vowed not to give up until the Independent State of Biafra is actualized. The group was reacting to a statement by Acting President Yemi Osinbajo that Nigeria cannot afford to disintegrate. MASSOB said on Saturday that contrary to the VP’s statement, the […]

Nigeria has already disintegrated, we won’t give up on Biafra – MASSOB

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

