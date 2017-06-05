Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria has key role to play in meeting SDGs by 2030 – UNICEF

Posted on Jun 5, 2017

The UN Children Funds (UNICEF)  says Nigeria has a key role to play in the achievement of the Global Goals, otherwise known as the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) by 2030. UNICEF representative in Nigeria, Mr Mohamed Malick, made this known when he paid a courtesy call on Gov. Aminu Masari of Katsina State on Sunday. […]

