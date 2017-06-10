Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria has suffered long to break up now – US don‎, Richard Joseph

Posted on Jun 10, 2017

A Professor of Political Science at Northwestern University, Illinois, United States of America, Richard Joseph, has stated that despite the many problems facing Nigeria, it should not contemplate disintegrating. Joseph made this comment while delivering a public lecture at the University of Lagos on Friday. The lecture was organised by the Public Affairs Section of […]

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

