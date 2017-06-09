Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Nigeria: In Defence of Saraki – AllAfrica.com

Posted on Jun 9, 2017 in Africa | 0 comments


AllAfrica.com

Nigeria: In Defence of Saraki
AllAfrica.com
Despite the blistering attacks on his person, the Senate President, Dr. Bukola Saraki has remained focused on handling the affairs of the upper legislative chambers. For most of the past two years, Senate President Dr. Bukola Saraki has been the
FLASHBACK: On this day in 2015, Saraki 'dribbled' APC to become senate presidentTheCable
Open letter to Senate President Bukola Saraki: There's a conspiracy against NigeriaYNaija
Saraki consolidates hold on Senate midway into the journeyDaily Trust
Nigeria Today –Upstream Online
all 7 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.